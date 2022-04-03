Snapchat Now Allows Users To Share YouTube Videos As A Sticker; Check Steps To Do It

Snapchat users on iOS and Android will now be able to share YouTube videos via their Snaps. Most recently, the photos and videos sharing platform has announced a new feature that allows users to share a YouTube video as a part of a Snap (photo taken via Snapchat). The YouTube video will appear as a sticker in the snap and receivers will be able to tap on it to view the video.

Over the years, Snapchat has evolved to include a lot of features like the Snap Map, Mini Apps and more. Just last month, Snapchat launched a feature that enables users to share tracks from YouTube music directly via Snapchat, in the form of a story. The feature now exists on both Android and iOS devices. That being said, find how to share YouTube videos as a Snap sticker below.

How to share YouTube videos in a Snap?

Open the YouTube app.

Open the video that is to be shared.

Tap the "Share" icon that appears below the title of the video.

Then tap the "Snapchat" icon to automatically jump to the Snapchat Camera.

From there, create an original Snap and the YouTube video will appear as a Snapchat sticker on top of the snap.

Users can edit the Snap throughout the tools available and then send it to their friends.

All friends need to do is tap the YouTube Sticker to view the video in their YouTube app or default mobile browser.

How to share songs from YouTube Music to Snapchat?