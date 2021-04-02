Last Updated:

Snapchat Terms Explained: What Does ASL Mean On Snapchat? Find Out

Snapchat along with other social media platforms has witnessed a spike in the use of abbreviations. Learn what does ASL mean on Snapchat and other details.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash


Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms out there today. It is an application that provides the user with a service where they can have conversations with each other through photos or snaps. Many people also get to have a conversation with new people with the help of this social media platform. Numerous users want to know what does ASL mean on Snapchat.

READ | Why did my Bitmoji disappear? Find out if Snapchat deleted Bitmoji

What does ASL mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat has become one of the biggest social media platforms and has a massive user base. People spend a lot of time of their day in the different features that Snapchat provides. One of these features allows the users to have conversations with strangers too. There also some abbreviations that have become popular while having a conversation with strangers on Social Media Platforms and ASL is the most popular of them all.

READ | How to get the no beard filter on Snapchat? Step by step explanation

ASL on Snapchat means the same as it always has. ASL is one of the oldest terms that has stayed in the business since the chatroom days. ASL on Snapchat means Age, Sex, and Location. This is one of the abbreviations that help one person get some information about the other user they are having a conversation with, helping them to get to know each other better. There are many other abbreviations that are used on Snapchat and other social media platforms, check them out below:

READ | New Snapchat update 2021: Now save Snaps on Snapchat directly to Camera Roll! Learn how
  • Amos: Add Me On Snapchat
  • Asl: Age, Sex, Location (If people ask, you can say what country you live in, don’t give your actual address to strangers)
  • Atm: At The Moment
  • Brb: Be Right Back
  • Fff: Follow For Follow
  • Fpf: Favorite Person Friday
  • Ft: FaceTime
  • Gc: Group Chat
  • Hmu: Hit Me Up
  • Ily: I Love You
  • Ilusm/Ilysm: I Love You So Much
  • Lol: Laughing Out Loud
  • Lmao: Laughing My Ass Off
  • Lmp: Like My Pic
  • Lms: Like My Status
  • Mcm: Man Crush Monday
  • Mcw: Man Crush Wednesday
  • Ngl: Not Gonna Lie
  • Nr: No Reply
  • Nrs: No Replies, Sorry
  • Omg: Oh My God
  • ROFL: Rolling on the Floor Laughing
  • S: Streaks
  • SR: Streaks and Recents or Slow Reply (they might be slow to reply)
  • Sb: Snap Back
  • Sfs: Shoutout For Shoutout
  • Smh: Shaking My Head
  • Sml: So Much love
  • Smt: Send Me That
  • Sta: Sent To All
  • Ste: Sent To Everyone
  • Su: Swipe Up
  • Tbh: To Be Honest
  • Tbt: Throwback Thursday
  • Tct: Total Crush Tuesday
  • Wcw: Woman Crush Wednesday (wce means Woman Crush Everyday)
  • Wr: Won’t Reply

Promo Image Source: Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

READ | How to unlock Snapchat account? Gain access to your Snapchat account instantly
READ | Is Snapchat doing the egg hunt this year? When does the Snapchat egg hunt start?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND