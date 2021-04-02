Snapchat Terms Explained: What Does ASL Mean On Snapchat? Find Out

Quick links:
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash
Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms out there today. It is an application that provides the user with a service where they can have conversations with each other through photos or snaps. Many people also get to have a conversation with new people with the help of this social media platform. Numerous users want to know what does ASL mean on Snapchat.
Snapchat has become one of the biggest social media platforms and has a massive user base. People spend a lot of time of their day in the different features that Snapchat provides. One of these features allows the users to have conversations with strangers too. There also some abbreviations that have become popular while having a conversation with strangers on Social Media Platforms and ASL is the most popular of them all.
ASL on Snapchat means the same as it always has. ASL is one of the oldest terms that has stayed in the business since the chatroom days. ASL on Snapchat means Age, Sex, and Location. This is one of the abbreviations that help one person get some information about the other user they are having a conversation with, helping them to get to know each other better. There are many other abbreviations that are used on Snapchat and other social media platforms, check them out below: