Snapchat Terms Explained: What Does ASL Mean On Snapchat? Find Out

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms out there today. It is an application that provides the user with a service where they can have conversations with each other through photos or snaps. Many people also get to have a conversation with new people with the help of this social media platform. Numerous users want to know what does ASL mean on Snapchat.

What does ASL mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat has become one of the biggest social media platforms and has a massive user base. People spend a lot of time of their day in the different features that Snapchat provides. One of these features allows the users to have conversations with strangers too. There also some abbreviations that have become popular while having a conversation with strangers on Social Media Platforms and ASL is the most popular of them all.

ASL on Snapchat means the same as it always has. ASL is one of the oldest terms that has stayed in the business since the chatroom days. ASL on Snapchat means Age, Sex, and Location. This is one of the abbreviations that help one person get some information about the other user they are having a conversation with, helping them to get to know each other better. There are many other abbreviations that are used on Snapchat and other social media platforms, check them out below:

Amos: Add Me On Snapchat

Asl: Age, Sex, Location (If people ask, you can say what country you live in, don’t give your actual address to strangers)

Atm: At The Moment

Brb: Be Right Back

Fff: Follow For Follow

Fpf: Favorite Person Friday

Ft: FaceTime

Gc: Group Chat

Hmu: Hit Me Up

Ily: I Love You

Ilusm/Ilysm: I Love You So Much

Lol: Laughing Out Loud

Lmao: Laughing My Ass Off

Lmp: Like My Pic

Lms: Like My Status

Mcm: Man Crush Monday

Mcw: Man Crush Wednesday

Ngl: Not Gonna Lie

Nr: No Reply

Nrs: No Replies, Sorry

Omg: Oh My God

ROFL: Rolling on the Floor Laughing

S: Streaks

SR: Streaks and Recents or Slow Reply (they might be slow to reply)

Sb: Snap Back

Sfs: Shoutout For Shoutout

Smh: Shaking My Head

Sml: So Much love

Smt: Send Me That

Sta: Sent To All

Ste: Sent To Everyone

Su: Swipe Up

Tbh: To Be Honest

Tbt: Throwback Thursday

Tct: Total Crush Tuesday

Wcw: Woman Crush Wednesday (wce means Woman Crush Everyday)

Wr: Won’t Reply

