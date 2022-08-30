Snapchat Unveils Dual Camera Feature On Some IPhones; What Is It And How Does It Work?

Popular photos and video sharing platform Snapchat has launched a new feature called 'Dual Camera'. Using the feature, Snapchatters will be able to create content with different perspectives. The feature was announced on August 29, 2022, and is currently available for selected iPhone models only. Keep reading to know more about the Snapchat Dual Camera feature, how to use it and on what smartphones it works.

What is the Snapchat Dual Camera feature?

As the name suggests, the Snapchat Dual Camera feature will allow users to capture Snaps using both the front and the rear camera simultaneously. It means that when a user enables the feature and points the camera at something, they will be able to capture the subject using their phone's rear camera and themselves using the front camera at the same time and combine both the videos together. Although the feature is available on selected iPhone models at the moment, it will soon be available for Android users as well.

How does it work?

The Snapchat Dual Camera feature combines the video feed from the front camera and the back camera to create different styles of videos. Snapchat says that users will get four layouts for using the feature, including a vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture and cutout. While the first and the second align the video from the front and the rear camera one above another or side by side, picture-in-picture mode will show the video feed of one camera in a small region on the feed from another. Last but not least, the cutout acts as a green screen.

How to use Dual Camera on Snapchat?

Open the Camera screen

Tap the Dual Camera icon in the Camera toolbar

Try out different layouts and take a Snap

Edit them using the creative tools on Snapchat

Which iPhones support the Snapchat Dual Camera feature?