Special Pet Playlists Launch On Spotify For Your Furry Friends

Online music streaming platform Spotify recently launched a tool titled 'Pet playlists'. According to reports, opening the tool will require users to answer a series of questions about their pets such as their species and personality for example- whether their pets are shy, energetic etc. Based on the questions answered and personal music choices, the curation platform will create a playlist consisting of 30 songs.

Soundtrack your Ride

In the month of November, Spotify created a curation tool titled Soundtrack your Ride, a tool built to design custom playlists for toad trips based on users' answers and questions in relation to the kind of trip. Spotify also launched an application solely for children titled Spotify Kids which would allow children to listen to music both online and offline. The application will give children access to a total of 6,000 songs chosen specifically for children.

Spotify to suspend political advertisements

Online music streaming platform Spotify stated that it will suspend political advertisements on its platform from early 2020. According to reports, Spotify is the latest online company to take such a decision to suspend false information before the US 2020 Presidential elections. The Sweden based company has a lot of users in the United States and it has followed in the footsteps of Twitter who took the decision to ban the majority of the political ads and Google who decided to put a limit on how advertisements were targeted.

While talking to an international media outlet, a representative of Spotify said that the online platform will suspend all the selling of advertising of a political nature, adding that the suspension will also include political advertising content in their ad-supported tier and also in Spotify original. The representative further added that currently, they did not have the means to properly check and filter out content, adding that the company will review their decision as they continue to grow.

