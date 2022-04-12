Spotify Acknowledges Issue With 'Now Playing' Bar; Says Only Android Users Are Affected

Over the past few days, reports about the Spotify 'Now Playing bar' being missing have surfaced on multiple social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit. Now Playing is a feature that allows users to keep track of songs they are playing. The feature also contains several playback controls like play, pause, skip and others. However, the unavailability of the Now Playing bar on Spotify is causing trouble for users.

The issue seems to be affecting Android users after the latest update arrived. Users report that the Now Playing bar disappears while playing music on their smartphone and hence, they are not able to access controls like skip, restart or stop. Additionally, some users have also reported an issue with playback wherein the application stops randomly. Further, Spotify for Android seems to be forgetting users' playback history and opens to the home tab instead of the last playing tab.

Android Spotify users are facing multiple problems

While the Now Playing bar and playback issues appear to be widespread, some users also report a weird condition when connected with a car's Bluetooth system. Apparently, after turning off the Bluetooth system in a car, the Spotify app keeps playing the song on the smartphone itself. All these issues combined can make it very difficult for a user to operate the application.

As far as the platform is concerned, Spotify has acknowledged the issues and says that it is affecting Android users on Samsung smartphones. However, Spotify has not released a timeline for the fix and users still don't know what they have to do in order to fix the application. While restarting Spotify can be a temporary solution, users might still end up facing the issues sooner or later, until a fix is in place.

Till then, users can try the general fixes given on the Spotify Support website which include restarting the app, logging out and in again, updating the application, closing other applications that are not being used, and reinstalling the app. However, the platform should release a fix soon as multiple Android users are facing the problem with the application that they use on a daily basis. Stay tuned for more Spotify updates and other tech news.