Spotify announces Shuffle and Play buttons for Android and iOS users

Spotify is releasing two new buttons that will help users listen to their favourite tracks in a better way. Up until now, the platform automatically played albums and playlists on shuffle mode, which was not what listeners wanted. While the auto shuffle button was removed and a Play + Shuffle button was introduced, the platform is now adding two different buttons for listeners.

Spotify to get a different play and shuffle button

On the official blog post, Spotify mentions that "Music - and how you listen to it - should be yours to control. So from the moment, you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favourite playlists or that new album you're obsessed with." Adding to it, the music streaming platform says "So to make that choice even clearer and simpler, we're improving the listener experience and separating the Shuffly and Play Buttons for Spotify Premium users."

The change will allow users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of the playlists and the albums. Whether users like to listen to music on Shuffle mode or prefer listening to tracks in order by pressing the Play button, Spotify has taken care of it. The individual buttons for Shuffle and Play for Spotify are coming out on iOS and Android over the coming weeks. However, those on the free version of Spotify won't be able to use the new buttons.

