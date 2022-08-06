Spotify Friends Mix To Recommend Songs Based On Your Friends' Playlist; Know How It Works

Spotify recently announced a new feature that allows users to discover trending and popular tracks among their friends. The feature is called Friends Mix and it is already live for iOS and Desktop users of the music streaming platform. Spotify considers it as a personalised playlist offering for users that will help them come across new content based on what their friends are listening to on the platform.

Friends Mix helps users in discovering new content

On the official blog post, Spotify said that "Friends Mix" is based on the Blends you've created with your loved ones, so if you've already Blended with a friend, you're on your way to receiving a Friends Mix. Once you’ve created three two-person Blends, you’ll see a new playlist — Friends Mix — in your Made For Us shelf within the Made For You Hub. Both Free and Premium users globally can access Friends Mix on iOS and Desktop."

The Friends Mix playlist will be available in the Made For You Hub. If it is not visible to users, they should start by creating a Blend. Type 'Blend' within the search tab on Spotify. Then tap 'invite' to select a friend to Blend with. Once the friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include recommended songs that reflect the users' and their friends; music preferences and tastes. Users will even be able to see the new songs that have been added for them and their friends. Spotify also mentions that the Friends Mix is updated daily as it is designed to grow with users and their friends over time.

In related news, Spotify has released two new buttons that will help users listen to their favourite tracks in a better way. Up until now, the platform automatically played albums and playlists on shuffle mode, which was not what listeners wanted. While the auto shuffle button was removed and a Play + Shuffle button was introduced, the platform is now adding two different buttons for listeners.