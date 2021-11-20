Spotify Launches Real-time Lyrics Feature For Both Free & Paid Users Globally

Spotify had previously launched the real-time lyrics feature for limited countries around the world. Recently, the music streaming platform has released the feature globally, for both paid and free users. The lyrics are accessible through Spotify's mobile application, Spotify's desktop application and Spotify TV app. The list of devices across which the lyrics will be available across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One, along with Android TV, including Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky and Comcast.

To provide the lyrics, Spotify has partnered with a music technology company called Musicmatch. The company claims to provide lyrics for over 8 million songs on the platform. As mentioned earlier, these lyrics are accessible on all platforms where the Spotify applications work. Further, users can also share the lyrics with their friends or family using the Share feature in the lyrics, which will allow users to select a particular part of lyrics from a track and share it via third-party platforms such as WhatsApp.

How to access lyrics feature on the Spotify application

Tap on the option called 'Now Playing View' while playing a song.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen while listening to the song.

Listeners will see track lyrics as the song is playing.

Users can also share the lyrics by clicking on the 'Share' button located at the bottom of the screen.

While sharing, select that part of lyrics that are to be sent.

Lyrics can be shared on third-party platforms as well.

As mentioned on the official website of Spotify, "Music has the power to bring people together, and with the Lyrics social sharing functionality, you can express yourself on social media and encourage your friends to sing along with you." Adding to it, Spotify says "Plus, with access to a world of lyrics, you’ll be able to cultivate an even deeper connection to the music and artists you love, diving into the deeper meanings behind each song."

Previously, Spotify launched an Enhanced feature that is designed to work with existing playlists and the common attributes in the songs present in it. The feature will add songs to an existing playlist without replacing any songs already present. Spotify Enhanced has been rolled out to selected markets over October, including both Android and iOS users. While India will not receive the feature as of now, Spotify mentions in an official blog post that the feature will be extended to additional regions in the coming months.