Spotify Raising Prices For Premium Subscription; Check The List Of Plans To Get Affected

Spotify is reportedly increasing the prices for its premium subscription from April 30 onwards for folks across the US, the UK and some parts of Europe. Spotify's relatively new plan for a family subscription will see a surge in pricing in the US. Similarly, Spotify Duo and Students pass will be the ones to be affected by a surge in pricing in the UK. Here's a full list of revised prices on Spotify plans.

Spotify raising prices for premium users from April 30

According to The Verge, the surge in prices will predominantly affect Spotify premium users in the US, the UK and Europe. Spotify family subscription plan that was previously priced at $14.99 will now fix at $15.99 per month. The family plan is meant for up to six users and will affect the US diaspora only. As for Spotify Duo and Students plan, the prices will remain the same in the US. Spotify premium users in the UK will witness a change in prices for Spotify Duo and Student by one euro per month. Spotify Duo, which was previously priced at £12.99 will increase to £13.99 whereas Spotify Student, which was previously priced at £4.99 will increase to £5.99. Spotify family subscription plan will increase by two euros in the UK, with the new price being £16.99.

A similar scenario of Spotify raising prices will also affect users in some European countries. Ireland and a few other European countries will see an increase in both Duo and Student Spotify plans by a euro each per month i.e. €12.99 and €5.99 per month respectively. The Spotify family plan in Europe is also increasing from €14.99 to €17.99 per month, following a similar pattern of an increase by two euros. It is rumoured that this change will continue in some parts of Asia and South America as well but nothing has been specified yet.

Speaking about changes, the popular music streaming giant had also teased about new plans and developments coming to the platform in a press release. Reportedly, the Spotify subscription wall will be joined by Spotify HiFi later this year. Spotify HiFi will allow premium subscribers in select markets to upgrade their sound quality with the new feature and "listen to their favourite songs the way artists intended."

Image Source: Shutterstock