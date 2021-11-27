Spotify Removes Car View Feature From Android; Says It Is Exploring Replacement Options

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming applications out there. While there are millions of paid subscribers on the platform, there are a significant number of users who use it while driving a car. It was for these users, Spotify bought a feature called Car View, which allowed users to interact with the application with minimal on-screen controls to control playback. The feature reduced the time and attention required to control the application while driving. In a recent update, Spotify is pulling the plug on its Car View feature.

While it is unclear that the Spotify Car View will be removed only for Android or for both or for all platforms including iOS, the development was confirmed back in October 2021. As mentioned in a report by The Verge, a Spotify moderator confirmed in a community forum that the music streaming platform is "retiring the car view feature." The moderator replied to a post by a user asking about the missing car view feature.

Spotify moderator says the platform is working on new features

As mentioned in the report by The Verge, the Spotify moderator says that the platform is exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best listening experience to those who use Spotify while driving. The moderator also says that retiring Car View is an effort to make way for new features that might come along in future. Additionally, Spotify is also retiring another feature like the in-car Now Playing view for Android users.

The removal of Android Car View has upset users as it has made it rather difficult for users to interact with the application while driving. Some users have also highlighted that Spotify has removed the Car View feature to sell an $80 Car Thing device. It is a remote & display combination that can be used for streaming music while driving a car. However, the device is available through a waitlist to Premium subscribers only.

Currently, the Spotify Car View is available as a feature on iOS. If Spotify removes that feature from iOS as well, iPhone users will still be able to handle their music through Siri. Additionally, Android users shall be able to control their music with the help of Google's voice assistant. Stay tuned for more updates on Spotify and other streaming applications such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

