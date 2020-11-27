Stealth Cam Command App Not Working? Here's A Potential Fix; Learn

Stealth Cam has a range of quality trail cameras, which is designed perfectly for meeting every hunting need. They are available in incredible price range including small and big. Their range is distinctly classified as “digital” and “No Glo” scouting cameras. The Stealth cam can be operated using the mobile app called Stealth Cam Command app, however, the application is having some issues lately. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "how to fix the Stealth Cam Command app not working issues?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to fix the Stealth Cam Command app problems?

Fully close the Stealth Cam Command app: Start by fully exiting Stealth Cam Command (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Check your connection: Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with the app's recommendations.

Improve your connection: If the speeds fall short of the recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection.

Test other apps or programs on your device: If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection.

Check for the app and system updates: To check for Stealth Cam Command app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

Uninstall/reinstall Stealth Cam Command app: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Stealth Cam Command app to help alleviate any issues.

Stealth Cam Command Features

Access photos remotely

Manage all your cameras with a single secure login

Complete control of all camera settings remotely

Monitor internal & auxiliary battery levels, cell signal, & memory card capacity remotely

Set transmission times: Instant, Hourly, Twice or Once a day

Pin camera locations using Google Maps

Photo Tracker – shows the activity of your cameras

Receive push notifications for new photos

Manage camera plans

Format your camera's memory card

Share images via Text, Email, & Social Media

Customizable Camera List Sequence

Demo Mode

