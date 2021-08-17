Step-by-step Guide On How To Use WhatsApp UPI As Tech Giants Add Interesting Feature

WhatsApp had launched the digital payment feature by introducing WhatsApp UPI. But no major changes or updates were made to this payment feature for a long time. This has now been broken after the developers of the Facebook-owned messaging app released a new WhatsApp payment feature to improve the experience of money transfer on their platform.

They have introduced a new option to add Backgrounds while making payments on WhatsApp UPI. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about the WhatsApp payment feature.

New WhatsApp payment features added

WhatsApp has added a total of seven theme-based backgrounds as a part of the recent update. The company has added this feature with the intent to give its users an element of expression while exchanging money on the platform. This update is now available for Android and iPhone users, and it can directly be downloaded from their respective app stores. Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments, said that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction.

So it seems like this new WhatsApp feature is a great addition to attract more users. Here is also a video from Youtube that visually represents this new WhatsApp Pay feature. Apart from this, the users have also been querying about how to use WhatsApp Payment in India. Here is a step-by-step guide to accessing this payment feature on the Facebook-owned company’s platform.

How to use WhatsApp Payment in India