Tata Sky 262 Plan Channel List And Pack Details: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Tata Sky DTH is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Boxes that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. The extensive list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing to its services. Many users around India use services of Tata Sky, which offers different packages based on one's preference and usage. One of the popular packs of Tata Sky is Telugu Basic HD Pack which is also known as Tata Sky 262 plan. If you have been wondering about Tata Sky 262 channel list and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know:

Tata Sky 262 pack details

The Tata Sky 262 plan is one of the most popular Telugu language plans offered by the DTH company in India. The plan offers a total of 59 Telugu channels and other language channels including Hindi and English. A user only has to pay Rs 262.55 for a month to enjoy the services of this incredible Tata Sky DTH plan. Take a look at the list of channels available in the Telugu Basic HD Pack.

Also Read | Videocon D2h 153 plan channel list and pack details: Here's everything you need to know

Telugu Basic HD Pack / Tata Sky 262 channel list

The Tata Sky 262 pack includes 192 channels in the list. These channels are subjected to the theme of the pack. The pack comes with a vivid range of Telugu channels such as Star Maa Movies, Gemini TV, ETV and more. Apart from this, users also benefit from Hindi Movie channels like Star Movies, Zee Cinema, & Pictures, Set Max, and more.

Also Read | Flipkart Quiz Answers September 11, 2020: Answer and win exciting rewards

Others remaining channels in the Tata Sky 262 plan include Religious channels, News, Sports, Kids channels, Music, Infotainment, Entertainment and more. In news channels, you will find Hindi, English and Malayalam news channels as well. The list of Kids section includes popular channels like Cartoon Network, Pogo, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. In Sports, you will find Star Sports, Star Sports HD1, and more.

Also Read | Diablo 3 Season 21 end date: Know when to expect Season 22 to arrive

Tata Sky 262 plan Telugu channel list and channel numbers

DD Saptagiri - 1498

DD Yatragiri - 1499

Gemini TV HD -1412(SD),1411

Star Maa HD - 13 (SD), 22 (HD)

Zee Telugu HD - 1410(SD),1409

Gemini movies HD - 745

Gemini Movies - 1404

Star Maa Movies - 1430

Gemini Music - 1415

Star Maa Music - 1431

Gemini Comedy - 1414

Bhakti TV - 1440

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel - 1898

Subhavaartha TV - 1441

ABN Andhra Jyothi - 1432

ETV Andhra Pradesh- 1419

ETV Telangana - 1443

HMTV - 1444

Sakshi TV - 1406

T News - 1433

TV5 - 1425

TV9 - 1427

Kushi TV - 1446

Cartoon Network - 666

Hungama TV - 655

Disney Channel - 659

Nick - 663(SD),662

FYI TV18 - 771

History TV 18 - 721(SD),720

Naaptol Telugu - 342

Also Read | Spellbreak PC Requirements: Details of minimum and recommended requirements