Team Bigetron Claims Pole Position After PMCO Fall Split 2019

Team Bigetron walked away with top honours at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019. The total points notched up by the team was a massive 303. The team also captured 5 chicken dinners.

Team Bigetron wins

Here, it is also worth noting that Team Bigetron outclassed even the teams from India. Despite this aspect, Team Entity Gaming finished fifth with a total of 157 points without a Chicken Dinner. Check out the full standings below. The notable fact here is that Team Entity’s emergence is now real.

And we have new World Champions! @realbigetron has won the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by Vivo, dominating the competition at every stage! Congrats Bigetron, you earned it! pic.twitter.com/c7Gvo4Ez5D — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2019

Also, out of all the teams from India – more than two dozen, it was Team Entity – not even Team SOUL who impressed during the grand finale. This took place in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The event also saw famed Indian rapper Badshah being in attendance. Despite this, Team SOUL finished twelfth during the grand finale. Hence, team Entity's performance deserves appreciation.

Now, Team Bigetron clearly outclassed the other teams - considering their gameplay that resulted in the accumulation of 300+ points. An undeniable fact is that Team Bigetron's wins and Team Entity's finish represent multiple pluses as far as eSports in PUBG Mobile is concerned. These could be potential leads for future global PUBG Mobile championship events. Also, Team Entity's fifth-place finish is the best for any team at PUBG Mobile eSports events. Hope that the team rises in the future, all the way towards championship goals.

