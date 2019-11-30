The Debate
Team Entity Gaming Impresses On Day 1 Of PMCO Fall Split 2019 Finale, Check Out More

Apps

India’s team Entity Gaming has made impressive strides to capture the third position after the action on Day 1 of PMCO Fall Split 2019. Check out now.

Written By Rahul R | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pmco

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 has completed the day 1 of the global finals. India’s team Entity Gaming has made impressive strides to capture the third position after the action on Day 1. Team SOUL was placed in a measly eleventh.  Check out the full ratings below.

 

 

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Gauging the above loyalists’ reactions, on micro-blogging site Twitter, it is clearly evident that the teams from India have been drawing in increased support. Team SOUL, in eleventh position grabbed a total of 32 points with one chicken dinner. Then, Team Entity Gaming notched up 56 points with no Chicken Dinner.

The above results, represent only that from Day 1, there arestill 2 more days to go. 1 December 2019 would mark teh culmination of the grand finale of the PMCO Fall Split 2019. Hence, you could keep teh cheers coming for Team India. Entity has impressed already on Day 1. It should do a world of good for Team SOUL as well to resort to rising from its current position and move on to the pole position, at the earliest. Do keep cheering and supporting Team India. The 1 December finale day would witness representation from famed Indian rapper Badshah.

Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team Entity Gaming Impressive After Match 2 On Day 1, Check Out More

Also Read: PMSC 2019 First Episode Is Here, Features India’s Own Dynamo Gaming, Team SOUL Members And Others, Could This Be India’s Own “Road To Stardom”

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 Will Also Have Four More Indian Representations, In Addition To Team SOUL And TeamIND 

Published:
COMMENT
