Team SOUL With 93 Kills Sets The Bar In PMCO 2019 Regional Finals, Could Win Finals

Team SOUL – possibly India’s best eSports PUBG Mobile team has qualified for the finals. But did you know the number of kills that the team achieved during the Regional finals in the South Asian section. Check out below, if you are a Team SOUL PUBG Mobile loyalist, the number of kills that Team SOUL accumulated on its way to direct qualification to the global finale.

Team SOUL’s domination

Team SOUL, in the regional finals, accumulated a total of 93 kills. But the team was placed second in the final listings. The top place was bagged by Entity Gaming who though accumulating 92 kills, was placed ahead at first above Team SOUL. This was through overall points. SOUL garnered 210 points, whilst Entity Gaming got 220 points. But the massive 93 kills become eye-catchy.

Now, Team SOUL has directly qualified for the finals, along with Entity Gaming. These teams are currently the only hope for India to lift a major eSports global crown (championship). Earlier, Team IND, Team INS, and Team Synerge lost at the global preliminaries. Hence, you should currently cheer for both Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming at this juncture.

In related news, the PMCO Fall Split 2019 witnessed intense competition from Indian teams. The long format of the event saw more than two dozen teams from India participating. Currently, it is down to just two teams having qualified for the grand finale on 29 November. This would also be attended by famed Indian rapper Badshah. This takes place at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Hence you should keep the cheer and prayers on for Team India and Team SOUL, perennially.

