Team SOUL's Recent Achievements Are Worth Taking Notice In The PUBG Mobile Domain

Team SOUL – clearly the best PUBG Mobile eSports team from India has again reached the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 global tournament. This is a major achievement considering the fact that eSports in India is fairly emerging. The need of the hour is to grab as many global eyeballs as possible.

Team SOUL -from India

Now, in this regard, it only becomes imminent to take a look at the recent achievements of Team SOUL. The team from India, encompassing the likes of Naman Mathur (aka MORTAL), first captured eyeballs when they qualified for the finals of the PMCO tournament finals earlier in the year. Here, the team’s effort though heroic couldn’t give them the championship crown. But the team left with good memories as Mortal was nominated as the fan favorite player of the tournament based on online votes.

Then, the PMSC 2019 right after the PMCO also showcased brilliance of the teams from India. Team SOUl emerged regional champions in the India championships and bagged the title. These achievements, are certainly not minor, resulted in the global gaming fraternity becoming aware of India’s Team SOUL. Netizens also started taking notice of the performance of the team and started tweeting/reacting positively in the team’s favour.

Finally, the current PMCO Fall Split 2019 is no less of a spectacle for SOUL. Their performance earned them a direct spot at the global finale that would take place from 30 November in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The team is now amongst the favorites to win the tournament. We could hope that this turns true so that India can be placed in the record books for having become one of the youngest countries (with respect to eSports being fairly new here) as far as winning a major PUBG Mobile tournament is concerned.

