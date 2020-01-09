Technology From The Past Decade Which Were Overrated And Could Not Stand The Test Of Time

Over the past decade, the world had been introduced to various technological advancements. However, there have been gadgets and tech which have not stood the test of time. The gadgets initially created a mass buzz and some were even said to be revolutionary, however lack of response from customers made them seem as plain overrated devices.

Here are some of the most overrated tech which the world witnessed in the last decade.

Technology which was overrated and could not stand the test of time

The Foldable Smartphone

The smartphone industry has evolved drastically over the years. Phones have become a major part of one’s life and thus contain all the major features and aspects which were once sold separately. One such advancement came in the form of the Foldable smartphone. The phone upon its release was a huge hit in 2006.

Motorola was at the top of their game with the foldable series and managed to garner immense praise from its customers. However, the company decided to bring back the foldable device in 2020 with the same foldable feature.

Fans were thrilled to witness a foldable screen on a smartphone. Several other companies followed this and released their versions of foldable smartphones.

However, the excitement wasn’t visible in terms of numbers as the companies did not manage to sell as many units as possible. Some tech portals blamed the price while some blamed the lack of creativity and another portal called out the build quality to be a problem.

3D Television

Like the smartphone industry to television units too changed drastically from a box to a slim LCD. The world was surprised upon the announcement of the world’s first 3D enabled television set. Sony’s Bravia range of television sets was leading the charge towards introducing this revelation in the TV viewing experience.

However, users who bought the product realised that it had very little real-world usage and limited possibilities. To experience its capability in terms of 3D one would have to put on glasses and there were quite limited options to what a viewer could view. Hence, the product sold but the feature was not used as much and turned out to be an overrated marvel.

Self-Balancing Scooter

The self-balancing scooter or the hoverboard created a huge hype among youngsters upon its release. The device was made in 2013 and soon began selling units all around the world.

Many companies soon joined and created their own versions of the device. However, the trend soon died out when people began to find out it has no day to day usage. The device also suffered battery issues which was a major issue for some users. The price too was a major factor that made some buyers sceptical, according to various tech portals.

