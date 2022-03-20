Telegram Escapes Russia’s Media Blocking Spree; Experts Cite App's Popularity

While Russia has blocked access to Twitter, Facebook, and other uncensored sources of information about its invasion of Ukraine, it has overlooked one pivotal platform: Telegram, Wall Street Journal reported. Telegram users in Russia can follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address anyday, as well as footage of Russia striking civilian areas in Ukraine. Users are flocking to Telegram in large numbers, from restricted apps like Instagram and YouTube, which is on the verge of being barred.

In recent weeks, this has helped several of Telegram's Russian-language news, politics, and commentary channels double and quadruple their subscriber counts, with others amassing more than a million new followers in a matter of days. Telegram's development coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to draw down a digital iron wall around his country, which has been hit by broad Western sanctions.

Several popular channels have messages that appear to challenge the Kremlin's determination to punish what it considers incorrect information about the conflict, such as calling it a "war" or a "invasion." According to statistics service Telemetrio, one Russian-language channel run by independent journalist Ilya Varlamov, which offers a stream of news updates that has included footage of burning apartment buildings in Kyiv, has grown its subscriber base fivefold to nearly 1.3 million since the war began.

Experts believe app's popularity makes it too huge to be banned

Experts are baffled as to how Telegram has escaped the Kremlin's cull of other social media services, given its freewheeling nature. According to some analysts, the app's popularity in Russia makes it too huge to be banned. For many individuals in Russia, Telegram, which was founded in Russia, has been the go-to news source for years. Through proxies and official government accounts, it has become a major conduit for the Kremlin's own message.

Many pro-Kremlin Telegram channels are developing at the same rate as, if not faster than, independent or pro-Ukraine channels. Telemetrio figures show that since the start of the war, Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti has nearly quadrupled its Telegram subscribers to 1.6 million. Moreover, even the New York Times and the Washington Post have recently begun using Telegram channels to publish some of their reporting on the Ukrainian conflict.

