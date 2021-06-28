Telegram Group Video Call Allows Screen Sharing: Details About All The New Features

Telegram is slowly gaining a lot of popularity as a secure messaging platform online. And, now the application has announced some new updates, one of which is the video calling update. In this new upgrade to the video calling feature on the platform, Telegram is going to adopt some of Apple's new updates to FaceTime revealed during WWDC 2021. So, if you have been wondering about Telegram group video calling, UI changes and other new features, here's is all you need t know about it.

Details about latest Telegram update

Telegram is thoughtfully bringing some of the much-awaited features to the platform some of which are similar to that of FaceTime's new update. The latest upgrade to Video calling on the messaging app will allow group video call support. To start a Telegram group video call, a user will only have to initiate a group voice call and then tapping the camera icon will automatically place you in a group video call. However, as we all know that, there is no limit on how many people can join a group voice call, but for a group video call to work, users can only add 30 people at most, as of now.

Besides this, the video calling feature will also allow screen sharing with others on a video call. So, smartphone and tablet users will only be able to share their entire display by default. Whereas, on desktop, users have a choice of sharing the entire screen or a particular window. Moreover, there is a background noise suppression feature to voice chats which can be turned ON and OFF similar to Apple.

Away from the video calling, the messaging platform has also introduced various other UI and design changes to the platform. The organisation has added support for animated backgrounds that do not hamper performance or consume too much power. Users have the option to choose their own colours and patterns through the settings. These backgrounds have spinning colour patterns that animate every time you send a message. These animated backgrounds created by the user can also be shared with others.

Apart from this, the other UI changes make the interface of sending message look much smoother than before. The text, emoji, and stickers now smoothly glide upwards from the text box into the chat, similar to iMessage. The organisation has also added two new app icons on iOS. There are login info reminders as well. More changes from the update bring the bot menu to the browser the list of commands, and even more animated emoji.

ALL IMAGES: TELEGRAM BLOG

PROMO IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK