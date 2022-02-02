Telegram Launches New Update With Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions And More

Instant messaging application Telegram has launched a new update on January 31, 2022. In the update, Telegram has introduced new features such as video stickers, compact animations for Message Reactions, a button to review unseen messages and improved navigations between chats. The update is already rolling out and is available for both Android and iOS users who can download it from their respective applications stores. Keep reading to know more about the latest Telegram update.

Telegram video stickers

In the latest update Telegram has added support for creating video stickers. Users will now be able to create their own animated sticker from regular videos without using a third-party editing application. Telegram users will also be able to publish their stickers on the platform or use the stickers published by other users. In addition, developers can use the Sticker Import API to create applications that can then be used for creating and importing stickers to Telegram.

Message Reactions on Telegram get compact reactions

With its last update, Telegram introduced messages reactions on the platform. The feature allows users to react to messages sent in personal and group chat with the help of emojis. In its update, the platform has now made animations for message reactions more compact. Even so, if a user wants to send a full-screen reaction, he or she can press and hold on to a reaction in the menu. Further, the animations for message reactions are synchronised between the sender and the receiver, so that both can see it in real-time.

New navigation method

Apart from the compact animations, there are a total of five new message reactions that are now available on Telegram. The reactions can also be sent as Interactive emojis. That being said, Telegram is also adding a new navigation algorithm where users will be able to open the last chat they were on by simple pressing the back button. Instead of coming to the home screen, the application will open the last chat accessed by a user. Among other updates is the improved call quality, added support for translation to Instant View pages and sending silent messages from the sharing menu.

