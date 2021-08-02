Telegram New Feature Allows Users To Add 1000 Participants To A Group Video Call

Telegram has seen a constant rise in its users for a long time now. This could be because of the new updates that bring in new features and things to do for its users. The makers have now released a new Telegram update that allows tha users to add about 1000 people on a video call. The developers have been referring to this feature as Group Video Calls 2.0. This is one of the most searched topics online. To help out tech lovers, here is all the information on the internet about the new Telegram update. Read more to know about Group Video Calls 2.0.

Telegram releases new features with the latest update

The makers of Telegram have now added an option for the users to bring in 1000 participants to a group video call. This can be extremely beneficial for some users who wish to have a large video call within a community. Apart from this addition, the new Telegram update has also released several new features for its users. The latest changes allow the users to apply 0.5x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speeds on their media players platforms. The Android app only has a 0.2x playback speed option. Another Telegram New feature has been added that will enable the users to access each other’s screens on one-on-one video calls. Apart from this, the makers will also add new features like creative animations on Android, an in-app camera on iOS, multiple recipients on iOS and new animated emoji. No other information has been released about this telegram update.

More about Telegram

The social media site offers users to create groups and channels for their users. Usually, people create Telegram channels to broadcast messages to a larger audience. This is used so that one can get broadcast messages and not have conversations. Telegram groups can have up to 200,000 users but on the other hand, the Telegram Channels can have an unlimited number of subscribers to a public or private channel. This is the main difference between Telegram groups and channels.