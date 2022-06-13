Telegram Officially Announces Rollout Of Premium Subscription-based Models; Details Inside

After months of anticipation and rumours, messaging platform Telegram has announced that it will roll out a premium, subscription-based model for users who want to access the full range of features provided by the platform. Going forward, users of the platform will have to pay a subscription fee to access their favourite features on it. However, the exact pricing and features provided by Telegram Premium are yet to be known.

In a post on Telegram, Pavel Durov, the founder of the platform, wrote, "After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option." Here, Durov was referring to the maximum number of users that can be added to a group, the maximum file size that can be transferred through the platform and other such limits.

Telegram Premium to be rolled out later this month

Further in his statement, Durov says that "This month, we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first." However, the platform also clarified that all the existing features remain free. Additionally, users who do not subscribe to Telegram Premium will be able to experience some of the Premium features for free. For instance, users will be able to view extra-large files sent by Premium users.

While concluding his words, Durov mentioned that Telegram should be funded by users, not by advertisers as this would help the platform focus primarily on its users. As a part of the Premium subscription, users will be able to send and receive extra-large files, early access to features and exclusive reactions and stickers. Other features that might only be available for Telegram Premium users might surface in the coming days.

The information about Telegram's Premium model surfaced on the internet last month when the known mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot via his Twitter account on May 27, 2022. The screenshot contained the opening or welcoming message that Telegram shows to new users. The screenshot highlighted a notable difference between the message Telegram shows right now and the message that might be shown once the Premium subscription rolls out.