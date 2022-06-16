Telegram Premium To Be Launched Later This Month: Expected Price, Features And More

For the last few months, rumours about Telegram's Premium model were circulating on the internet. The known mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot via his Twitter account on May 27, 2022. The screenshot contained the opening or welcoming message that Telegram shows to new users, highlighting that Telegram will not be free for all users anymore. Now, the founder of the platform has officially confirmed that the platform is releasing a Premium, subscription-based model later this year.

Telegram Premium price in India (expected)

According to a report by Tech Crunch, the Telegram Premium subscription could cost $4.99 per month, as per the analysis of the beta version of the application. While the platform has not released any information about the pricing of its premium subscription, more details should be revealed in the coming days. Nevertheless, $4.99 roughly translates to Rs. 390, which might be a little too steep for users.

Telegram Premium features (leaked)

Users who subscribe to Telegram Premium will get benefits like doubles limits, including the ability to create up to 1000 channels, 20 folders, 10 pins, 10 public links, up to four accounts and more. The screenshot also reveals that Telegram Premium users can save up to 400 GIFs. Telegram Premium users could upload up to 4GB of data while non-paying users can only upload up to 2GB of data. In the public channels, paying users won't see any advertisements.

Additionally, Telegram won't limit the download speed for media files and provide the ability to read the transcript of any incoming voice message. Exclusive features for Telegram Premium include unique reactions, premium stickers, advanced chat management abilities, a star-shaped profile badge, a premium app icon and animated profile pictures. While these features have been leaked in screenshots via @xymoe on Twitter, the platform might add or subtract any feature before it officially releases its subscription-based model.

In a post on Telegram, Pavel Durov, the founder of the platform, wrote, "After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option." Here, Durov was referring to the maximum number of users that can be added to a group, the maximum file size that can be transferred through the platform and other such limits.