Telegram rolls out new update along with custom notification sounds, mute durations

The popular instant messaging application Telegram has launched a new update for users. The update will allow users to create their own notification tones, set custom durations for muting chats, auto-deleting messages and more. This is the third update released by Telegram this year, as the first two were released in the month of January and March respectively. Keep reading to know more about the Telegram update.

Telegram users will now be able to turn any sound into a notification tone. This would enable users to create custom alerts from their favourite music or even memes. Going forward, users can tap on a short audio file or voice message in chat to add it to their list of notification sounds. These sounds can then be assigned to any chat in a way that users can set individual chat tones. Telegram also clarifies that the feature supports audio files and voice messages that are under five seconds and 300 KB in size.

Telegram rolls out custom mute durations for users

Interestingly, Telegram is also rolling out custom mute durations for users. The feature will allow users to set a custom duration for which they want a chat to be mute. This could be one hour, two hours, one day or even a month. Similarly, the platform now allows users to turn on auto-delete for messages, ranging from one hour up to one year. Apart from this, users will also be able to see the source of a forwarded message.

In the official post, Telegram also says that "we're adding an entirely new dimension, giving bot developers the tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces with JavaScript, one of the most popular programming languages in the world." Adding to it, Telegram says "Telegram bots can completely replace any website." Developers can program the bot interfaces to match a user's theme as well.

Other features that are improved in the new Telegram update include Message Translation and Picture-in-Picture mode on Android. Along with this, Telegram has also added a slew of new animated emojis. Telegram's latest features do make it a compelling choice for a messaging platform and certainly outrun the features currently available on WhatsApp. Stay tuned for more updates on Telegram and other tech news.