UPDATE AT 10 pm: Telegram took to its official Twitter handle and acknowledged the outage saying, "Users in East Asia, Indonesia, India and Australia could have experienced some connection problems. Sorry! Everything's back to normal now."

Users of the social media platform Telegram Messenger are complaining of facing trouble in sending text messages as the platform appears to have suffered an outage on January 17. The outage reportedly occurred at around 8 pm (IST) and users from multiple countries including those from India, Indonesia, Australia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the USA have reported having faced the same issues.

With over 500 million worldwide users, over 4,000 reports were collected by DownDetector.com, which collects data regarding instances of outages over 24 hours.

Many users across the globe are complaining of not being able to access the app on their smartphones or computers as the platform shows “updating” or “connecting” while accessing Telegram. It is expected that the issue surfaced owing to a technical glitch such as DNS configuration or IP modifications; however, the company is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Netizens complain of Telegram not working

According to DownDetector.com, 47% of the reports are regarding the Telegram application whereas 36% is regarding server connection and 17% are regarding the website.

