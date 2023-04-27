Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Lawyer Appeals ‘deepfake’ Defence

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been ordered by a judge to testify under oath if he has made any certain claims about his company's electric cars, reported RT News. This order by the judge comes after Tesla lawyers claimed that statements attributed to Elon Musk by plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit could have been created with "Deepfake" software. The ruling from California Judge Evette Pennypacker has been handed down on April 26. The case was related to the lawsuit against Tesla over the death of Walter Huang, who was killed in a car wreck involving one of the company’s vehicles in 2018, reported the news outlet.

Elon Musk to appear in Tesla court hearing for ‘deepfake’ defence

The billionaire entrepreneur has been held responsible under the charge of exaggerating features on Tesla’s self-driving vehicles. The complainant of the case said that the claims have been misleading and that the self-driving features on Huang’s Tesla had failed, which resulted in an unfortunate incident, his death. Notably, at a conference in 2016, Musk has been alleged to make false claims that some models could “drive autonomously with greater safety than a person”. Now, the Twitter tycoon has been ordered to give a three-hour interview under oath regarding some of his past comments about Tesla cars and their ‘Autopilot’ capabilities. According to Judge Pennypacker, Tesla’s claims have been “deeply troubling". Further, the judge stated that the company's defence could make all of, Twitter chief, Musk's press statements "immune" from legal scrutiny simply because he is “famous”. She also warned that the same arguments have allowed celebrities and public figures to “avoid taking ownership of what they did actually say and do”. However, it is to be noted that judge's order has been tentative which means that another hearing would take place on Thursday to figure out if Musk would be deposed under oath.