These Amazon December Quiz Answers Can Help You Win ₹15,000 In Amazon Pay

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz. In the Amazon December quiz, users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Amazon users must know that the Amazon December Quiz is live on the website since December 3. Users can win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance by submitting the correct answers of all 7 Questions. It is important to know that generally, Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia but the December Quiz is not your usual run-in the mill quiz. The questions are related to History and films.

Today’s Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz Information

Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 15,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 4, 2020

Amazon Quiz Valid upto December 31

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

No.of Winners: 1

Amazon December Enigma quiz answers: What are the odds of winning

According to Amazon. in, the odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Participate in the Amazon December Quiz?

This Contest has started on December 3, 2020, from 11:59:00 p.m. It will end of December 31, 2020, at 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

In order to be eligible for the Contest, a user must sign-in to the Amazon.in App.

After signing in to the page where 7 questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.

If the user answers all the quiz questions correctly, they will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as the winner

The declared winner(s) will be eligible for winning Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz answers: Here are all the December Quiz Answers

1. When Did Nagaland Become The 16th State Of India?

Answer:- December 1, 1963

2. Gateway Of India Was Built In Memory Of Who’s Arrival At Bombay?

Answer:- George V And Queen Mary

3. Who Composed The National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ In The Year 1876?

Answer:- Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

4. On December 12, 1911, Delhi Was Declared The Capital Of India Replacing Which State?

Answer:- Calcutta

5. Who Inaugurated The First Phase Of National Museum On December 18, 1960?

Answer:- Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

6. On December 15, 1953, Who Got Elected As The First Female President Of The United Nations General Assembly?

Answer:- Vijayalakshmi Pandit

7. Which Of These Movies Won The Best Film Award At The V. Shantaram Awards Ceremony On December 27, 2008?

Answer:- Taare Zameen Par

