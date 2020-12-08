These Amazon Spin And Win Answers Will Help You Win Free Recharges, Here's How

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quizzes and challenges. Recently Amazon launched a slurry of quizzes such as the December Quiz, the Boat Enigma quiz and etc, to help its customers win some exciting prizes this Holiday season. Most recently the e-commerce giant has launched the Amazon Spin and Win challenge. Read on to know more about Amazon Spin and Win.

Read | Amazon Next Sale December 2020; Know All The Details Here!

Amazon Spin and Win

Challenge Name: Spin and Win

Prize: Rs. 1000 or Up to ₹250 or Flat ₹55 Gas Cylinder or Up to ₹55 Recharge or Flat ₹50 Credit Card or Flat ₹40 Postpaid

Quiz Date: 8 December 2020 to 31 December 2020

Quiz Time: Full Day

Winners will be declared on January 1, 2021

Read | Flipkart Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!

How to play Amazon Spin and Win Quiz?

This is the Amazon App Only Quiz, hence participants will have to download Amazon App from Google Play Store if they don’t already have it.

Open the Amazon App and log in, sign up if you don’t have an account.

Scroll down on Amazon App home screen & you will see the “Amazon Spin and Win Amazon Pay Recharge Bills” banner. If you cannot find the Quiz then find Quiz on Amazon App and tap on FunZone.

Tap on the “Start” button.

Now Spin the wheel and answer the question that appears on the screen.

After giving all Amazon Spin and Win answers. Users will be selected for Lucky Draw if they have given all right answers.

Read | Moto G9 Plus Processor Revealed! Details About Specs, Price And More

Amazon Quiz answer

How many days are there in the month of December?

Answer: 31

After spinning the wheel once, the user needs to answer one question as it appears on the screen. Amazon has mentioned on its website that if one does not respond within the given time period or answers the question incorrectly, they will not be eligible to be declared as a winner of the Prize. Once you are eligible to win a Prize, you will also be required to provide your age proof, failing which, you will be disqualified from the Contest. All winners will be required to have their mobile numbers verified with Amazon. in so as to claim the prize.

Read | Moto G9 Plus Leaked! Here Are Details About Price, Specs & More

Other notable Amazon Quizzes this month

Amazon December Quiz

Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 15,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 4, 2020

Amazon Quiz Valid up to December 31

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

No.of Winners: 1

Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz Information