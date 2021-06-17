This Website Will Self Destruct Is A Cool Way To Vent Out Without Having To Talk To Anyone

This Website Will Self-Destruct has a basic online form where you may send the site a note. The letters are anonymously kept in a database, and visitors may examine them at their leisure, giving them a glimpse into people's lives. According to reports in Inverse last year, in its first weekend, the site got over 15,000 messages, and FemmeAndroid says it continues to receive a large number of answers on a regular basis.

What is 'This website will self destruct'?

The initiative is part of a long history of self-destructing games and anonymous online sharing. A timer that starts at 86,400 seconds is continually counting down. The database — and the site itself — will be destroyed if it reaches zero. When anyone opens the homepage, the display reads:

Hi, I’m a website. I’ll be gone soon, and that’s okay. You can send me messages using the form below. If I go 24 hours without receiving a message, I’ll permanently self-destruct, and everything will be wiped from my database. That’s okay though. Until then, let me know how you’re doing. Other people will be able to read what you write, but your name or identity won’t be attached to anything, so feel free to say what’s on your mind. It’s been a rough few months. With love, ThisWebsiteWillSelfdestruct (dot) com P.S. I believe in an internet free from invasive ads and online tracking. To that end, this website is supported by donations from people like you. As this site has grown in popularity, the costs to run it have begun to creep up. This site can only live so long as people visit it, and so long as I can afford to keep it running.

Check out the official website: this website will self destruct. The website also tries to help people who are having hard time coping up with difficult times during the pandemic lockdown. The display message on the website reads, "Everything's okay? If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help." The website provides some national helplines for people residing in the USA, Europe and also gives a list of other mental health-related resources.

How many seconds are there in a day

There are 86,400 seconds

Who created 'This website will self destruct'?

Thiswebsitewillselfdestruct.com was created by comic artist Femme Android in April, at the peak of COVID-19 infections in the United States, as a venue for the befuddled, bewildered, furious, or simply bored to anonymously express their views in the form of a letter to "Dear website..." The messages are then uploaded anonymously on the site for everyone to see.

Check out some of the messages shared by netizens on Twitter

there are a lot of people who send messages to keep the website alive every day and i think it’s cool :) pic.twitter.com/rNZLVu1iXf — isabelle (@mookazootoo) June 16, 2021

