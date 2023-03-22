TikTok CEO Says Never Shared Data With China Ahead Of US Congressional Appearance

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to appear Thursday before United States congressional lawmakers, who will grill him about the company’s privacy and data-security practices and relationship with the Chinese government. TikTok “has never shared, or received a request to share, US user data with the Chinese government”, according to the CEO's written testimony that has been posted by the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

Chew said in a TikTok video that the hearing “comes at a pivotal moment” for the company, after lawmakers introduced measures that would expand the Biden administration’s authority to enact a US ban on the app, which the CEO said more than 150 million Americans use.

“Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you,” said Chew, who was dressed casually in jeans and blue hoodie, with the dome of the US Capitol in Washington in the background, according to AP.

“I’ll be testifying before Congress this week to share all that we’re are doing to protect Americans using the app,” he said.

No evidence yet that TikTok & Chinese govt in cahoots

So far, there is no evidence to suggest this has happened or that TikTok has turned over user data to the Chinese government, as some of its critics have argued it would do.

Norway and the Netherlands on Tuesday warned apps like TikTok should not be installed on phones issued to government employees, both citing security or intelligence agencies.

There’s a “high risk” if TikTok or Telegram are installed on devices that have access to “internal digital infrastructure or services,” Norway’s justice ministry said, without providing further details.

TikTok also rolled out updated rules and standards for content and users in a reorganized set of community guidelines that include eight principles to guide content moderation decisions.

“These principles are based on our commitment to uphold human rights and aligned with international legal frameworks,” said Julie de Bailliencourt, TikTok’s global head of product policy.

She said TikTok strives to be fair, protect human dignity and balance freedom of expression with preventing harm.

The guidelines, which take effect April 21, were repackaged from TikTok’s existing rules with extra details and explanations.

(with AP inputs)