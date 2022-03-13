Tinder Collaborates With Nonprofit Garbo To Let Users Run Background Check On Others; Read

Dating platform Tinder has partnered with nonprofit firm Garbo to launch a new feature that will allow users to perform background checks of other users on the application. While the application will provide two free background checks to every user, afterwards, it will charge $2.50 (alongside a nominal processing fee). Tinder's parent company, Match Group mentioned that the fees goes to Garbo. Notably, Match Group is also partnering with the National Domestic Violence Hotline that ensures survivors have 24/7 access to resources and information, including a direct chat connection on Garbo.

In the press release, Match Group revealed that "Garbo's new online background check platform will be made available to the general public in the U.S., and will also be launched to Tinder members via Tinder's Safety Center, marking a first-of-its-kind partnership for the dating industry." From now on, Tinder users will be able to perform background checks of other users on the dating platform.

Tinder background check made possible with Garbo

The new Tinder feature will be made available to users in the United States starting March 2022. The feature targets users who have matched with someone on the platform, but are not sure about the person and wish to run a background check on him/her. To perform a background check on Tinder, users have to look for the blue shield icon and tap on it to open the Safety Centre on the application. Therein, users will find a button titled Garbo.

Subsequently, the users will be asked to enter the basic details of the person they have matched with, including the name, phone number and age. If the details entered coincide with those in garbo's database, users will be informed about the same with immediate effect. Garbo will also scout for records of domestic violence, sex offences etc. and other records such as vagrancy, drug possession and loitering are not detected by the feature. Additionally, the feature is not available in India as of now.

For the unversed, Garbo is a non-profit organization that helps individuals to access public information about violent or harmful behaviour, including arrests, convictions, and sex offender registry records. As mentioned in the release published by Match Group, Garbo seeks to "democratize access to public safety information, which has traditionally been cost-prohibitive and difficult to obtain and empowers people to make more informed decisions about who they interact with in real life."