Tooter App Trends After News About Possibility Of Twitter Ban; How To Download

On February 20, 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) issued new IT guidelines that all social media sites must follow in order to operate in India. On Tuesday, the Internet was buzzing with the launch of Tooter, a 'Swadeshi' social media website that many are referring to as "India's Twitter". Here is more information about Tooter app.

Tooter app may be India's Twitter

Tooter is based on the Mastodon project, which is a self-hosted social networking site that is free and open-source. The colour palette and interface of the 'Made in India' social media network are similar to those of Twitter. Read on to know how to download Tooter app.

Tooter download

There are two ways to use the Tooter app. One is through web browser and the other is to download the app.

To use the Tooter platform on web browser, simply search for Tooter.in on your search bar or click here for a direct link.

To use Tooter app on your phone, open Play Store or app store on your phone

Search for Tooter app and click download.

After installing the app, you can sign up for the platform.

Twitter ban updates: Is Twitter getting banned in India?

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's most recent IT guidelines, any social media company that does not follow the new criteria will be barred from operating in the country. As we all know, well-known companies like Twitter have yet to meet the requirements, and the deadline is today, May 25, 2021. If Twitter does not comply with the terms, the government is likely to outright prohibit the programme and portal in the country.

Twitter will be required to appoint compliance officers from the country, according to MEITy's requirements. These officers will be in charge of keeping an eye on, monitoring, and eliminating offensive content from the website. As a result, social media services such as Twitter will be required to submit a monthly compliance report detailing how they manage user complaints in the country. The portal's Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person, and Resident Grievance Officer will be in charge of such concerns, however these titles must only be awarded to Indian residents.

Furthermore, the government's official statement stated that if Twitter and other corporations do not comply with the new guidelines, criminal action may be taken against them. As intermediaries, they will also lose their status and protections. OTT services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and Amazon have all been required to comply by the new IT guidelines.

