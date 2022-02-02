Top Google Chrome extensions you must install for better browsing experience

Google Chrome is a web browser that is used by millions of people around the world. It allows users to mark their favourite websites as bookmarks, create a custom home screen layout with linked shortcuts to web addresses and it syncs users' data with their email ID to keep them posted. Additionally, users can also download and install extensions, which are programs that add certain functionality to Chrome.

It could be to check the text typed by the user or it could be to translate content from one language to another - best chrome extensions can handle it all. However, there are some things that a user shall keep in mind before downloading third-party Chrome extensions. Checking the developer of the web program and reviews might help users stay clear of any frauds or online scams. Further, users should not download Chrome extensions from websites that look suspicious or download them from a link or message that has been sent unanimously.

Best Google Chrome extensions