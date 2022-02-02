Top Google Chrome extensions you must install for better browsing experience

Google Chrome is a web browser that is used by millions of people around the world. It allows users to mark their favourite websites as bookmarks, create a custom home screen layout with linked shortcuts to web addresses and it syncs users' data with their email ID to keep them posted. Additionally, users can also download and install extensions, which are programs that add certain functionality to Chrome.
It could be to check the text typed by the user or it could be to translate content from one language to another - best chrome extensions can handle it all. However, there are some things that a user shall keep in mind before downloading third-party Chrome extensions. Checking the developer of the web program and reviews might help users stay clear of any frauds or online scams. Further, users should not download Chrome extensions from websites that look suspicious or download them from a link or message that has been sent unanimously.
Best Google Chrome extensions
- Google Translate: with over 10 million users, Google Translate is one of the most useful Chrome extensions out there. It helps users view translations as they browse through the web. The extensions can be viewed and downloaded from the Chrome Web Store and once installed, users will be able to highlight & right-click on the selected text to translate it to a suitable language.
- Google Dictionary: yet another extension by Google, the Google Dictionary allows browsers to view the meaning of any word on the internet. The extension is available on the Chrome Web Store. After installing, users will be able to double-click on a word to see its definition. The extensions also create a history of words that have been looked up by a user.
- Grammarly for Chrome: One of the most popular and highly rated extensions on the Chrome Web Store, Grammarly for Chrome is used by over 10 million users. Grammarly is a popular grammar check application and its extension can be downloaded for free (with limited functionality). Once installed, the extensions run grammar check on tet=xt written by users and suggest the correct spelling of the word. It is a very useful extension for those who have to deal with Google Docs or other content generation applications on a daily basis.
- Loom: downloaded by over five million users, Loom allows people to record their screen, along with their camera's input and microphone. In other words, users can record their screen with narration and the extension overlays the camera feed in a small space on the screen recording. Once recorded, the session can be shared with a link. It also allows users to leave time stamps and emoji reactions.
- Dark Reader: while the name of this extension is a little different, it allows users to enable dark mode for every website. The extension is available on the Chrome Web Store and once downloaded, it can be used to create dark themes for websites, even if the website does not have a dark mode of its own. The extension could come in handy for people who like to read from a lot of websites.
- Bitwarden: it is a free password manager for all devices. The extension has been developed by 8bit Solutions LLC and allows users to store all their passwords at one place, which can be accessed from smartphones and desktops alike.