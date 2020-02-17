Dream11: Top Tips To Ace Your Game In The Upcoming Sports Season

The gaming platform of Dream11 offers players a chance to create their own cricket, football, and basketball teams to play and win exciting games. The fantasy cricket League option in the game is well-loved by multiple players, as it offers them with a chance to create their own team with their skills and knowledge of the game. However, there is a certain risk associated with the game, too, because if one plays it unconcernedly, one may stand to lose more money than win it. So, for those who are worried about how to play Dream11 with the sole intention of winning, here are some pointers that will help them in the initial stages of the game.

How to Play Dream11 Fantasy Cricket League?

Once the player has finished the Dream11 download, they can begin playing the game after submitting their PAN and bank account details.

1. The basic rules

The basic rules of this game are quite simple. The player receives 100 credit points to build their dream team of 11 players and choose players from the two teams of the fixture. There are a fixed number of players that you can choose from each team.

2. It is important to field a playing 11

Each player in the team brings a two-point score to the table. If one of the user's players does not feature, they lose points for that particular player. To prevent that from happening, the user must confirm that they field all the players they have chosen as a part of their starting 11.

3. Reading prediction articles can make or break the game

Before choosing the players, one must be sure to read the prediction articles associated with each player. This will help clarify the mindset that goes behind building a team of the starting 11. Thus, make the process clearer for the user.

4. The captain and the vice-captain should be chosen wisely

Like any team in real life, the choice of the captain and the vice-captain can make a significant difference in the actual outcome of the game. Since in this team, the choice lies in the hands of the user, they should carefully consider all the pros as well as cons of the situation and the players before settling on a captain and a vice-captain.

5. Thorough research can be helpful

A good amount of knowledge about the aspects that can affect the result of the game, such as pitch conditions, weather conditions, past records, and the condition of the players, may provide useful information that can help make the big decisions for the team.

These are only the starting suggestions that one can use to play Dream11. Once the player has achieved a good amount of practice, they can formulate their own strategies to effectively improve their chances of winning at the game. Once you understand the nuances involved in the cricket game, you can easily play the other fantasy games like football, basketball, kabaddi, and hockey on Dream 11.

