Truecaller Launches COVID Hospital Directory For Easy Finding Of Healthcare Facilties

In a key development, telephone search engine and caller ID service provider, Truecaller on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 Hospital Directory. The Directory, which can be accessed through either the menu or the dialer within the Truecaller app, will include telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country and will allow users to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area. This holds significance at a time when India is reporting more than 3-lakh cases per day, thereby putting great stress on the healthcare infrastructure.

Sharing the news of the same on Twitter, the Truecaller team wrote, "During these difficult times, it is important to have all the emergency numbers just a tap away. Our Indian users can now find their nearest COVID-19 hospital in the Truecaller app."

During these difficult times, it is important to have all the emergency numbers just a tap away. Our Indian users can now find their nearest COVID-19 hospital in the Truecaller app.https://t.co/sy3oaqsCaZ — Truecaller (@Truecaller) April 28, 2021

IIT- Kanpur to develop an oxygen audit system software

Doing its bit, the Indian Institue of Technology- Kanpur on the instruction of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, has set to the job preparing a strong oxygen audit system software, which will ensure a rationale use of lifesaving gas oxygen. It will acquaint the government as well as the patients and their families with how much oxygen is available in hospitals, how much is consumed, and how much oxygen is left.

Besides, the institute has also come up with a web portal- indiacovidsupport.com. The said web portal aims to provide authentic leads related to various supplies required by the patients and their families in a couple of clicks. The director of the institute took to his official Twitter handle and spread the message about the portal. Outlining that 'unavailability of vetted information' was one of the major consequences of the pandemic, and though there was information floating, there was no authenticity of it, he shared with the country this brainchild of 50 volunteers of IIT-Kanpur.

Team @IncubatorIITK @IITKanpur is delighted to inform everyone that we have built a website https://t.co/OTKVCgeWe5 to provide the authentic & verified leads related to various supplies required by families suffering with #Covid19 infections. — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) April 28, 2021

COVID tally in India

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,292 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267 cases and the death toll to 2,01,187. The active cases in India stand at 29,78,709.

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now for the fifth consecutive day, over 3-lakh cases have been reported. In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

(Credit-Unsplash/PTI/Truecaller/@Twitter)