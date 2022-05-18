Truecaller Launches Mobile App Growth Trends Report For The Product And Developer Community

With the rise of Gaming, Fintech, Edtech, peer-to-peer Social Media, seamless and number-based identity verification has become more important than ever. To enable this, Truecaller’s verification solution offers a frictionless experience for their users while helping them optimize the user funnel for mobile web and applications.

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, has launched its first Mobile Product Growth Trends Report for the Indian business fraternity. This report leverages Truecaller SDK's insights to help enterprises and startups get a deep dive into growth trends from 2021. It demonstrates how the ecosystem is evolving and draws inferences to build for the next phase of growth. Download report.

The trends report covers expansive information about the top growth and adoption categories in India plus detailed insights on categories like e-commerce, fantasy gaming apps, job portals.

Some interesting highlights from the report • Indian job portals observed a 108% growth in website traffic - solely during the second half of 2021 • The Fantasy Gaming category has maximum adoption in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with Sundays having the most engagement rate and Monday the lowest • Tier 2 cities witnessed a growth of 216% in 2021 in the Travel and Hospitality category Commenting on the Growth Trends Report, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM and Developer Products, Truecaller for Business, said, "We partner with businesses & startups to enable a seamless verification experience for their users with our verification SDK solution while helping them improve the user funnel for mobile products. With our learnings from 2021, this report is a step toward bringing more insights and learning to the product and developer community in India." The company also reached a significant milestone this year: Truecaller’s verifications SDK crossed 1 Billion+ successful verifications on third-party mobile apps and websites.

The SDK solution enables mobile apps and websites to improve the user funnel with seamless mobile number verification. The SDK solution now has strong penetration with leading players across various business categories, who use Truecaller as the primary mode of number verification for their users.

Partners from the SDK community shared their thoughts on the integration as well.

"As a business serving micro-entrepreneurs from small towns all over India, having a seamless signup process is critical for us. Truecaller's 1-tap signup makes it very seamless and easy for our users, thus minimizing the funnel drop for us," Harshit Madan, VP Product, Meesho.

"Truecaller has been one of the easiest and most impactful SDK integrations we have ever done. Post integration, we instantly saw about a 20% increase in sign-up success rate for users who had the Truecaller app on their phones. Highly recommend it as a default integration for any mobile-first product," Tanu Gupta, Associate Director, BigBasket.

