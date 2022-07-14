Truecaller launches Open Doors app: What is it and how does it work? Details inside

On July 13, 2022, Truecaller launched a brand new app for safe, secure and private audio conversations: Open Doors. After building Truecaller which safeguards people in their digital lives, and the free app Guardians for personal safety, the Swedish company is now setting sights on a new target: enabling fun, impromptu, global private conversations. Open Doors will be completely free to use and available globally on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store. The app works seamlessly across both smartphone platforms.

What is Open Doors?

Open Doors is a brand new app that enables safe, global conversations in real-time. It is owned and developed by True Software Scandinavia AB, the makers of Truecaller - the world’s most trusted and accurate Caller ID and spam blocking service. Open Doors is free, available globally, works seamlessly on both mobile platforms and is designed with privacy and ease of use in mind. True Software Scandinavia AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam.

How does the Open Doors app work?

Open Doors has a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with just one tap. If you’re not a Truecaller user, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The app needs only two permissions: contacts (so that you can share Open Doors, or connect with people in your contacts who also have Open Doors) and phone permission (needed to have audio conversations). Participants in a conversation can not see each other's phone numbers.

As a user of Open Doors, you are in complete control at all times. You can start a conversation and leave at will. Your friends can join conversations when they get a notification or by clicking on a link you share. At launch, the app interface will be available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French, with more languages to be added later on user demand.

Once your friend joins the conversation, their friends will be invited too. Through the network effect, you can be joined by a large number of people very soon. Do keep in mind that conversations are real-time and moderated by the community, just like Truecaller. They are not stored anywhere and neither can someone listen in without you knowing. We expect participants to foster a safe, inclusive and respectful environment during conversations.

Based on user feedback, we will keep innovating and adding more features to Open Doors. Some innovations that are already in the works, thanks to a small beta tester group, are the ability to set a close circle of contacts (so that others in your contacts who have Open Doors will not always get a notification when you start a conversation), the ability to react to what people are saying and precise control over how the app notifies you of new conversations.