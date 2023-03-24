Truth Or Prank? Twitter To Start Taking Away Blue Checkmarks From April 1, Unless You Pay

Twitter's coveted blue verification ticks will no longer be a freebie, according to a recent announcement made by Twitter. On Friday, the Twitter Verified account said that the social networking company will bring down the curtain of its long-running verified programme on April 1.

Those who wish to keep their checkmarks will have to enroll for the platform's paid service, Twitter Blue.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," it tweeted, adding a link for users and businesses to sign up.

The service costs $8 per month or $84 per year for Android or iOS. For web, Twitter Blue comes at a price of $11 per month or $114.99 per year. In India, the service costs Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for Android/iOS.

While the announcement is clear, users have their doubts, especially because of the date that the company has mentioned. April 1 is annually celebrated as April Fools' Day, which makes it highly likely that the announcement might just be a massive prank pulled by the company and its humour-loving CEO Elon Musk.

Will Twitter really discontinue its legacy verified programmme?

Some speculate that it might just be a fun way to worry those with blue ticks, especially the large pool of media persons on the platform who Musk is not necessarily a fan of. But it is important to note that the billionaire has been vocal about wanting to get rid of the blue ticks.

Since November, he has said multiple times that the badges would be removed “in coming months" as they were initially handed by the company in a “corrupt and nonsensical” manner, The Verge reported quoting Musk. A third possibility is that the announcement might be true, and the date was merely picked for fun purposes, just like how Musk uses numbers like 420 at every chance he gets. The decision to abandon legacy checkmarks comes as the company says that it has rolled out Twitter Blue all across the world, although some features remain missing.