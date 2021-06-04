Twitter Blue: Makers Release New Paid Version Of The App With Additional Features To Use

Twitter has been one of the most used social media platforms available out there. The makers have constantly been working on releasing new features for their users. They have currently managed to release a new Twitter paid subscription which has never been done before. Thus the users have been curious to know more about Twitter Blue and thus here is some information that can help them out. Read more to know: what is Twitter Blue?.

New Twitter paid subscription

Twitter has officially confirmed that they will be releasing Twitter Blue, which is basically a paid subscription service for users. Opting for this version can give the users a number of different perks like undoing tweets and viewing threads in an easier and more sophisticated “Reader Mode.” This Twitter Bule option is going live from Thursday itself and it will be made available for users in Canada and Australia. The cost to get Twitter Blue in both of these countries will be $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month. The undo tweets feature gives the users an option of removing their tweets before they actually go live. They can even set a timer for undoing the tweets that can last up to 30 seconds. Apart from this, a number of changes have been made to the entire look of the app and thus waiting for it to be launched might be the best option for the readers currently.

More about Twitter Update

Twitter has now brought back their account verification process after bringing it to a stop for a week. Their Twitter account shared a post that said, “we’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear).” The users are now able to apply for Twitter account verification and get that blue tick added to their account. Going through this process is very simple but not everyone can get their hands on this feature. Open the Account option on the Twitter app to apply for verification. Users related to Government, companies, brands and organizations, news organizations, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals can only apply for this currently. Apart from this, there is no other news about a Twitter update and thus waiting for any other news to come out is the best option at knowing more about Twitter and its future changes.

