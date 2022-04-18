Twitter Could Keep A Record Of Modified Tweets Once The Edit Button Arrives: Report

While Twitter's Edit button has not come out yet, details about how it would look have already surfaced on the internet. Last week, a reverse engineer shared a screenshot of how Twitter's Edit button looks in the interface. Now, another technology blogger has shared that Twitter will keep records of the tweets edited by users. Keep reading to know more about Twitter edit button.

Known app researcher Jane Manchun Wong took to her Twitter account to share some new information about Twitter's upcoming feature that will allow users to edit their tweets. Apparently, Twitter won't simply edit the old tweets published by users. Instead, it will create a new tweet with the changed content and keep the list or record of the old tweets made by the user. In a series of following tweets, Jane explains that "Tweets always remain immutable."

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

Twitter could keep a record of edited tweets

In simple words, mutable entities or objects are those whose values can be changed after they are created. To understand this, one might consider the example of Instagram captions - they can be changed even after a post has been uploaded. On the other hand, immutable entities or objects are those that can not be changed once they are created. Again, consider the same example where the post itself is an immutable entity - users cannot change the photo or video they uploaded as a post.

Amidst the Twitter-Musk dissension, popular mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has spotted the 'edit' button on the platform. Previously, Twitter announced that it is working on the ability to edit tweets, followed by Elon Musk conducting a poll on the platform with his account that has over 80 million followers. Keep reading to know more about how the edit button looks, when can it come out and more.

Firstly, it is important to know that the edit button might only be released for Twitter Blue users. With that out of the way, let's discuss the Twitter edit button. As seen in the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, users will be able to access the Edit Tweet feature by clicking on the three-dot menu that appears on a tweet once it is published. Once users click on it, the tweet will open in an editable space where users can make the necessary changes. Once done, users will be able to publish the tweet with an Update button.