Now, Twitter Users Can Control Who Replies To Their Tweets; Here's How

Microblogging site Twitter has announced a new feature that will enable its users to curtail unwanted replies or mentions, allowing them to exercise more control over their interactions. This will help users avoid all kinds of abuse in their mentions section while expressing themselves on the platform. The latest feature from Twitter will essentially allow users to limit who can respond to their posts.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Offer Credit, Pension, And Insurance Services To Indian Users

New moderation feature is available on the mobile app and web version

Suzanne Xie, Director of Product Management, said in a blog post that the new moderation feature has finally been released for both the Android and iOS platforms along with the web version of the service after a beta test in May.

Suzanne also explained that the ability to choose who replies to a particular tweet makes people more comfortable especially when talking about the things that are happening. She also noted that the beta run received positive feedback and those who used the feature felt protected and more comfortable from spam and online abuse. Xie also revealed that they have seen users use the feature to have interactions that weren’t actually possible before.

Also Read | Google Play Music To Shut Down, YouTube Music To Take Over As Default Android Music Player

How to use the new Twitter moderation feature?

Twitter has confirmed that the feature will be available to all users, even the elected officials. While composing a new tweet, a small globe icon will show up on the screen right below the tweet. If you click on this icon, you will be able to limit the replies to your followers or the ones that you have mentioned in your tweet. If you proceed to compose a tweet without making these changes, everyone will be able to reply to your tweet.

Also Read | What Happened To YouTube Homepage Layout On IPads And How To Fix It?

However, if you choose to limit the replies without mentioning someone in your tweet, the tweet will be seen by all users, however, no one will be able to reply.

Users who have been restricting from replying to a particular tweet will still have the ability to interact with the tweet by liking it, retweeting, or even retweeting with a comment, however, when they try to directly reply to it, they will encounter a greyed-out icon.

Also Read | Instagram No Posts Yet Glitch: What It Means And Why Are You Seeing This Message?

Image credits: stereophototyp | Unsplash