Twitter Legacy Blue Ticks Remain On Users' Accounts Despite Musk’s Announcement Of Removal

Despite Twitter's strict announcement on the removal of blue ticks from verified accounts, Twitter owner Elon Musk has not yet taken any measures to remove the blue badge. Last month, Musk announced that from April 1, all verified users would be required to pay an $8 monthly subscription fee for Twitter Blue, whereas the fee for organisations is $1,00 a month.

Now that the blue mark has not been removed from users' accounts, it is speculated that Musk might have changed his mind and may not proceed with the removal of blue ticks. However, one news publication's official blue tick was removed by Musk after the news outlet said it would not pay for the service.

Twitter legacy blue ticks remain despite Elon Musk’s announcement

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Elon Musk announced: "Oh ok, we'll take it off then." after the New York Times denied paying for the blue tick service. As per the Guardian report, The New York Times told reporters that it would not reimburse their costs for taking the Twitter blue tick subscription.

Earlier, the Times reported that Twitter would keep the blue tick for the 10,000 most followed organisations, which would include the Times, which has around 55 million followers. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Washington Post reported that the removal of legacy verification badges is likely to take time as the process requires a lot of manual elements.

Twitter also removed on Sunday the information that created a difference between verified accounts and Twitter Blue subscribers. However, users were left with the option that will now allow them to know after a click that an account is "verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account". Taking to the microblogging site, Musk on Twitter said the platform would also come up with an option wherein verified dates would be added to a user's account and would only apply to subscribers.

Image: AP