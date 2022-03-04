Twitter Podcasts may arrive soon, reverse engineer discovers a dedicated tab for podcasts

After introducing Spaces to the platform, Twitter may be working on a new audio-related feature. The popular microblogging platform is working on a new tab for Podcasts. The feature has been seen after the California-based company recently acquired the social podcast platform called Breaker. Additionally, Twitter recently released a feature that allows users to listen to pre-recorded conversations on the platform. Keep reading to know more about the Podcasts tab on Twitter and how the new feature may be featured.

The dedicated tab for Podcasts was discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the new feature through her Twitter handle @wongmjane on March 3, 2022. However, the shared image does not contain much information. It shows a new Twitter tab with a microphone icon located in the bottom tray of the app, which could be used for heading into the dedicated podcasts section of the app.

Twitter Podcasts may be launched soon

From what it looks like, Twitter could be creating a dedicated tab for storing and organizing all the recorded audio conversations on Spaces in the form of podcasts in the new tab. It is worth mentioning that while Spaces allow users to communicate in real-time, recorded sessions of Spaces are similar to podcasts. As and when the Podcasts feature comes to Twitter, live audio conversations will appear as Spaces and the conversations that have already taken place in the past could be available on the platform in the form of podcasts.

Twitter added the functionality of live, audio-based chat rooms called Spaces in 2020. Since then, the platform has been adding features to make Spaces better. While the option to create Spaces was limited to a few users in the beginning, it is now available to all users. In January 2022, Twitter announced the capability of recording Spaces for all iOS and Android devices and hence, a dedicated tab to store the recorded Spaces sessions makes sense.

In related news, Twitter has introduced a new feature that will allow automated accounts, which are also known as "bots" to self-identify themselves as "good bots" by adding a robot head panel on their profile. This will help users to differentiate between automated accounts and human-run accounts. Starting today, i.e. February 17, 2022, all automated accounts on Twitter will have the option to add the new good bot label to their profile.