Twitter Receives Applications For 'Chief Love Officer' Position Post Elon Musk Takeover

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk is just months away from closing the deal with microblogging major Twitter, the tech giant's buffs have been nurturing future employment prospects at the firm. From businessmen to scientists to actors, Twitteratis are now looking forward to placing themselves in the biggest makeover of the microblogging application following its formal takeover. It is to be mentioned that the Twitter board accepted Musk's deal to acquire the social media app at a whopping $44 billion.

As Musk's fans are eyeing a considerable turnover in the forthcoming quarter, many are taking a shot by directing tweeting applications for job positions at Twitter. "Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product," wrote co-founder of health and positivity application, Nikita Bier. Her application was acquired by Meta Platforms Inc. In an attempt to solicit her offer, Bier further noted down her achievements - "I have been building social media apps for 11 years-- and not in a way that leads the product to decay like a typical BigTech 'product director dad'. Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app, and content creation tool," she wrote.

.@elonmusk Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product. I’ve been building social apps for 11 years—and not in a way that leads products to decay like a typical BigTech “product director dad.” Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app & content creation tool. — Nikita Bier 🇺🇦 (@nikitabier) April 25, 2022

Twitter receives application for 'Chief Love Officer'

It is crystal clear that Musk will not take the job of CEO at Twitter if reports are to be believed. Furthermore, Musk has also flagged that he is unhappy with the company's leadership, leading many to speculate that Musk's formal takeover will end incumbent CEO Parag Aggarwal's tryst with Twitter. Now, it is out in the open that he will need to appoint an executive who can handle the billionaire.

Seizing the opportunity, a scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lex Fridman forwarded his curriculum vitae to Musk, stating that he would be appointed as the "Chief Love Officer" of the company. Fridman said he is open to accepting a $69 salary in cryptocurrency in return for extending his services to "increase the amount of love in the world." The tweet presumably was in reference to Musk's "less hate, more love" tweet that he posted about three days ago.

This tweet is my official job application to Twitter for the position of Chief Love Officer (CLO).



I request a monthly salary of $69, preferably paid in crypto.



In return, I will try my best to be useful and do what I can to increase the amount of love in the world. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) April 27, 2022

Next, Star Trek actor William Shatner, who is known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in a Twitter post wrote that he is vying for a job as the face of Twitter. "I am trying to pitch alone to hire me as the face of Twitter," Shatner also advised Musk to "dump the bird," adding that he will be "staying on Twitter." In response, the tech giant told Shatner "you will always be my captain." Author of Chaos Monkeys, Antonio Garcia Martinez was among those who listed herself as an applicant for a position on Twitter.

(Image: AP)