Twitter Rolls Out Super Follows Feature For Users In US, Canada, Allows Paid Subscription

Twitter rolled out a new feature, Super Follows, on 1 September 2021, allowing content creators to monetise their work. First revealed by Twitter in February 2021, Super Follows allows users to subscribe to accounts by giving a monthly fee for exclusive content.

Super Follows to charge subscribers for exclusive content

Accounts eligible for setting up the Super Follows feature can charge subscribers $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99. Once users are subscribed to their handle, they can create some exclusive content for Super Followers, while continuing to tweet and reach the organic unpaid audience. Those who pay and subscribe to a Twitter handle will be given a Super Follower badge, which would differentiate the account from others.

However, Super Follows will not be turned on for everyone. As of now, those who wish to access the feature need to apply. There is a waitlist too. Initially, the feature will be for US-based users with at least 25 tweets in the last month and more than 10K followers. For creators, the feature is only available on IOS devices. Super Follows on Android and desktop devices will come soon. The feature was released on 1 September for users in the USA and Canada. Global users will be able to access the feature in the coming weeks.

Google and Apple to charge 30% in-app purchase fees

Twitter has mentioned while launching the feature that 30% in-app purchase fees will be deducted by Google or Apple, depending upon the operating system on the device. Additionally, Twitter will take a 3% cut of the earnings up to $50,000. Once a creator crosses the threshold, Twitter will start taking 20% of the earnings. This is not the first time when Twitter has experimented with a monetization method. Previously, Twitter introduced the Tip Jar, which allowed creators to receive a one time amount from users However, it continues to be a limited group experiment with creators, experts, nonprofits and journalists.