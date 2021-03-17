Twitter to add security keys as only authentication method, 'multiple key log in' enabled

Twitter, an American micro-blogging and social networking site, has announced a new update that will soon enable users to use security keys as their only authentication mechanism, as well as multiple security keys per account rather than just one. Sharing the information on its own platform, Twitter Support wrote, "Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enroll and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on."

Twitter enables 'multiple key log in'

Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enroll and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web.



And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on.

With the new update, to log in to their accounts, users will not need to send any additional personal details to Twitter, such as a phone number. As a result, users can rest assured that their privacy is protected. The company said in December that it will support security keys for 2FA-enabled accounts as users log in to Twitter's mobile apps. However, no specific time or date has been announced by Twitter for when security key-only 2FA would take effect.

Security keys (physical keys that attach to the computer via USB or Bluetooth) are the most secure way to protect an account online. While authentication apps like Google Authenticator or Authy are better than SMS codes for 2FA. Users are not forced to type in a code that could be intercepted by a third party.