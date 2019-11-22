Twitter Two-factor Verification No Longer Requires Mobile Number Linking

Twitter has finally upgraded its two-factor authentication system. Now, you can enable two-factor authentication on Twitter without linking your mobile number. SMS-based two-factor authentication system could be harmful in case you lose access to code-generating devices. In the absence of security keys generating through physical devices over SMS protocol, such a two-factor authentication could be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For example, SIM-swapping attacks. It's been quite a while since Twitter added code generator support to its two-factor authentication.

But in spite of code generator support, Twitter asked users to add a phone number for the sake of extra verification. That, however, did not go so well with many Twitter users raising privacy concerns. Twitter users concerned about privacy may not want to link a phone number to their account. What's more, Twitter has already admitted that it used phone-numbers to also target ads even for users who declined that.

We're also making it easier to secure your account with Two-Factor Authentication. Starting today, you can enroll in 2FA without a phone number. https://t.co/AxVB4QWFA1 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 21, 2019

READ | Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis, pleads not guilty

Not only that you no longer require to link your phone number to enable two-factor authentication but you can also unlink the mobile number you might have added prior to this announcement.

Another 🔑 update today: you can now use Two Factor Authentication without linking a phone number. If you already have your phone number linked along with App-based 2FA, you can unlink your 📞 it in the "Account" section of your settings while still keeping 2FA on. https://t.co/t63iRz2lIy — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 21, 2019

READ | Twitter details political ads ban, issue ads allowed

How to use Twitter's two-factor authentication

Step 1: Go to Twitter.com and sign in to your Twitter account

Step 2: Navigate to More > Settings and privacy

Step 3: Tap on your Account settings > Security

Step 4: Tap two-factor authentication

Step 5: Choose a method to enable 2FA on Twitter.

You can choose from the following methods: Text message, Authentication app or Security key.

What is two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication method provides Twitterati with an additional layer of account security. In addition to entering a password, you need to verify the authenticity of your login attempt with the help of additional code or a security key.