Twitter Unveils Long-requested Edit Button With A Catch; Here Is Who Can Use It

Twitter, on Thursday, announced that it is testing the edit button which will roll out soon for Twitter Blue subscribers. Admitting that an edit button is the most requested feature for this platform, the company said that it will allow users to fix typos, add missed tags, and more. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

In its official blog post, the company revealed that the initial tests would allow editing of tweets multiple times for the first 30 minutes since publication. Besides, the edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to represent the modification of the tweet. Viewers will, however, be able to see the ‘Tweet’s Edit History’ and past versions of the tweet by tapping the label.

Twitter says that the time limit and version history play an important role as "they help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said". This announcement comes five months after Twitter first announced that it is working on an edit button.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Who will get to use the Twitter edit button?

Twitter says that it will first conduct internal testing and then roll out the feature for its Twitter Blue subscribers. According to the company, this feature will first be localised to a single country and will expand based on the data on how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with tweets.

"Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues" Twitter's blog read. "This includes how people might misuse the feature". Currently, Twitter Blue charges Rs 397 ($4.99) per month for its subscription after it recently raised the price from Rs 238 ($2.99).