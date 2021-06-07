Twitter’s Super Follow Feature To "aid In The Development Of Focused Communities"

Twitter began experimenting with revenue capabilities in February 2021 when it revealed that it was testing Super Follows. Jane Manchun Wong, an app researcher, has posted photographs of what it may look like if it's officially released. Here is more information about Twitter’s super follow features below.

Twitter leaks

Twitter is working on Super Follows application



Requirements:

- Have at least 10000 followers

- Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

- Be at least 18 years old



notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Twitter updates

Although YouTube did not pioneer the notion of rewarding content producers with significant viewers, it did set the precedent. More and more online venues have introduced opportunities for top users to earn money for posting in recent years. Over the last few months, Twitter has been experimenting with a few different methods, but this is the one that has gotten the most attention.

Online content providers may monetise their Twitter following with the Super Follow programme. It operates similarly to Patreon in that you get access to premium material that ordinary followers don't get in return for monthly contributions.

The following are the requirements:

Have a minimum of 10,000 followers.

Have a minimum of 25 tweets (made in the last 30 days).

You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

If none of the categories/platforms on Twitter's list appeal to you, it appears that there is an Other option for both fields on the form. It says "Please specify," so you may probably write whatever you want.

What is Super Follow?

A Twitter follower might pay a few dollars a month to gain access to a creator's unique newsletter or to see unique tweets exclusively available to Super Followers. They may also be able to join a specific group or obtain a badge indicating their support for the author. Although it may seem far-fetched to pay someone for their tweets, a Twitter spokeswoman told Recode that the objective is to “rethink the incentives of our service.” The basic concept appears to be that this pay-for-post function will aid in the development of more focused communities around certain issues, as reported by Recode.

An update coming to Twitter is Communities, a group-like feature. We don't know much about this yet-to-be-released tool — Twitter claims additional information will be available later this year — but it appears to be a more private and regulated method for groups to meet on Twitter away from the public eye.

Twitter's introduction of Super Follows and Communities coincides with the company's drive to emulate closed-off features found on other platforms. Twitter released "Fleets" towards the end of last year, which are Snapchat-style tales that expire after 24 hours and are only viewable to followers. The business is also extending its new Spaces tool, which are tiny audio-based rooms that work similarly to the new Clubhouse app.

Other upcoming Twitter products

Aside from Super Follows, another upcoming Twitter product is ‘Revue,' which will let users create paid or free newsletters for their target audiences. Twitter stated in December 2020 that the beta test of audio chat rooms is now operational. Twitter announced the launch of a new tool called ‘Spaces,' which allows users to post audio snippets in tweets as well as send direct messages. Users of the social networking website will be able to not only build their own rooms for others to join, but they will also be able to regulate who may speak in their own 'Spaces.' Twitter described the new function as a "small experiment focusing on the intimacy of the human voice."

IMAGE: TWITTER